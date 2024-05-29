Sports stats



Ottawa RedBlacks

RedBlacks Release Phillip Norman

May 29, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release


OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:

RELEASED:

American offensive lineman Phillip Norman

