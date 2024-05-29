Calgary Stampeders Sign Receiver Colton Hunchak
May 29, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders announce the following transactions:
Signed
National receiver Colton Hunchak
Placed on six-game injury list
American receiver Malik Henry
Released
National offensive lineman Alexandre Marcoux
Placed on retirement list
National receiver Maxim Malenfant
Colton Hunchak
Receiver
College: York
Height: 5.11
Weight: 217
Born: Sept. 25, 1997
Birthplace: Calgary, AB
National
Hunchak is a Calgarian who was selected in the eighth round by the Stampeders in the 2019 draft. In 50 career regular-season games for the Red and White over four seasons (2019, 2021-23) he has 45 catches for 606 yards. Hunchak also has three catches for 32 yards in four career playoff contests.
Henry is expected to undergo season-ending knee surgery after suffering a patellar tendon injury during Tuesday's practice.
"It's a heart-breaking situation after seeing Malik work so hard to come back from his Achilles tendon injury last year," said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "As an organization, we will do everything we can to support Malik. In the meantime, we have to continue in our preparations for the season and have everyone step up to help fill the void."
