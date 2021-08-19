Thursday's Game Postponed, DH Friday and Saturday

Billings, MT - Thursday's game against the Rocky Mountain Vibes has been postponed due to field conditions. There will be two seven inning games tomorrow with the first game starting at 5:05 PM and the second game starting 30 minutes after the end of game one. Gates will open at 4:00 PM. There will also be another double header on Saturday, game times TBA.

For those who purchased tickets for tonight's game, please bring them to the ticket office or front office to exchange them for any Mustangs home game later this season.

