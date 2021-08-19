Newman Powers PaddleHeads Past Hawks to Open Series

Missoula, MT.- Jayson Newman made his Missoula PaddleHeads debut in Great Falls on Monday evening fresh off a plane from Southern California. The Cal State Northridge product made his first appearance in the Garden City Wednesday in the opening game of a 3-game slate opposite the Boise Hawks. Newman would announce his arrival into the Pioneer League in a big way highlighting a solid performance all-around for the PaddleHeads in a 9-4 victory.

The home run ball has been a huge part of the offensive success for the PaddleHeads this season and would be on Wednesday as Missoula would tally 4 home runs on the night. Clay Fisher would set the tone early in the first inning hitting a two-run blast to left to make the score 2-0. It would be just another typical day at the office for the former Orioles product who finished 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs and three runs scored.

After Fisher reached base to lead off the next half inning, Newman would jumpstart a huge night at the plate hitting a rocket over the wall in left to give the PaddleHeads a 4-0 lead. It was the first professional home run for Newman who would just be getting started with his night offensively.

Boise showed some fight in the fourth battling back from the early deficit thanks to a pair of homers. Roby Enriquez got the Hawks on the board with a 2-run shot in the inning prior to another home run from Tyler Jorgensen that tied the game at 4 apiece. That would close the book offensively for Boise for much of the rest of the evening however as Missoula would hold the Hawks scoreless the rest of the way.

Domingo Pena was solid on the mound for much of the night in 7 innings pitched earning his ninth win of the season. The native of the Dominican Republic would allow only 4 hits while striking out 8. Pena is now tied for the league lead in wins and is second in the Pioneer in strikeouts with 89.

Newman would give Missoula some breathing room in the bottom of the eighth hitting an opposite field bomb to right to give Missoula a 9-4 advantage. It was a fitting ending to a fabulous night for the rookie who finished 4-for-5 with 5 RBIs.

Matt Mogollon, and Davis Delorefice would take Missoula home over the final two innings not allowing a single baserunner to put the finishing touches on the win. Boise's offense was held completely in check down the stretch as the Hawks attack did not record a single hit over the final 5 innings.

With the rest of the Pioneer League idle due to weather, the PaddleHeads (51-25) (16-12) climbed to within a 1/2 game of the Billings Mustangs for the top spot in the Northern Division standings in the second half. Boise (32-36) (16-12) saw their lead over Grand Junction get trimmed to 1 1/2 games. Catch Game 2 of the series on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. and SWX Montana.

