PaddleHeads Acquire Former Giants Farmhand

Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads Professional Baseball Club made a roster move on Thursday afternoon signing pitcher Justin Crump to a contract. The power arm will look to give Missoula a boost down the stretch as the season continues to move closer to the conclusion.

The North Carolina native was drafted by the San Fransisco Giants in the 2019 June Amateur Draft after his collegiate career at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. Crump would make his first appearance in the Giants system earlier this season in the Bay Area with the Class A San Jose Giants. While there, Crump would punch out 38 batters in 33 1/3 innings pitched finishing with a 4-3 record out of the bullpen.

Crump spent three seasons at UNC-Wilmington prior to making his professional debut with the Giants. In his final season with the Seahawks in 2019 Crump would appear in a career high 20 games in relief. Crump would finish with 34 strikeouts in just 20 2/3 innings pitched while accumulating a 3.48 ERA in action out of the pen.

The PaddleHeads (51-25) (16-12) are set to continue a 3-game set Thursday night opposite the Boise Hawks (36-40) (16-12). It will be an exciting night at the ballpark as the PaddleHeads will be hosting a Murder Mystery Night.

Join us for a the classic "Who done it?" as Ogren Park Allegiance Field will transform into an all-out murder mystery game, with participation from everyone, even the players! Drinks specials will also be available all night long as part of Thirsty Thursday. Tickets are available at gopaddleheads.com.

