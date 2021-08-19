Boise Can't Keep up in Home Run Derby

August 19, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







Missoula, MT - Longballs ruled the night on Wednesday, but the Boise Hawks (16-12) weren't able to keep with the Missoula PaddleHeads (16-12) in a 9-4 loss that saw every run of the contest driven in by a homer.

Missoula started the dinger derby in the bottom of the very first inning, with PaddleHeads shortstop, Clay Fisher, leaving the park with a two-run shot to left in the bottom of the first.

Jayson Newman would then make it 4-0 Missoula in the third with a two-run blast of his own.

Boise finally got in on the fun in the fourth inning, thanks to a Roby Enríquez missile over the right field fence that scored Jason Dicochea from first, and a Tyler Jorgensen bomb that brought home Pat Adams and tied the game at 4-4.

The PaddleHeads would re-establish their lead in the fifth, using a Zac Almond drive to left to jump ahead 6-4, and it was a lead they would never relinquish.

After the fourth inning Boise did not pick up another hit on the night, while Missoula hit their fourth home run of in the eighth inning, a three-run wall scraper off the bat of Newman for his second of the ballgame.

Matt Gabbert will take the mound tomorrow for a 7:15 first pitch in Missoula, as the Hawks look to grab game two of the three game series, and force a rubber match on Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.