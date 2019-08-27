ThunderBolts' Rally Falls Short

August 27, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release





CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts scored three runs in the seventh inning but were unable to erase a four-run deficit as they fell in the opener of a three-game series to the Schaumburg Boomers, 6-5 at Ozinga Field Tuesday night.

Schaumburg (45-46) wasted no time in taking the lead. They scored a run in the first inning on a Quincy Nieporte sacrifice fly and another in the third on a Nieporte RBI single.

They gave themselves a little breathing room with two runs in the fifth. Dylan Jones and Alex Polston both singled and the Boomers got one run on an error and another on a base hit from Nieporte.

The ThunderBolts (39-53) made their first run at the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Taisei Fukuhara doubled home two runs to cut the deficit in half.

It appeared as though Schaumburg was pulling away again in the seventh when Nick Oddo's two-run base hit made their lead 6-2, but the Bolts made it interesting in the bottom of the frame.

Tyler Straub walked and scored on a Tyler Thornton double accompanied by an error. It was Thornton's first career hit in the pitcher's first pro at bat. Thornton scored on a Christian Funk double and Michael Mateja followed with an RBI triple to make the score 6-5. Mateja represented the tying run at third but Darrell Thompson came out of the bullpen and shut the door, not allowing the ThunderBolts another run.

Aaron Rozek (6-5) allowed five runs in 6.1 innings for the win and Cole Bellair (3-7) took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) over six innings. Connor Eller tossed a perfect ninth for his 20th save.

The series continues on Wednesday night with Chris Washington (3-8, 3.83) making his final start of the year for the ThunderBolts against Schaumburg's Matt Miller (3-5, 4.83). It's a Medix Military Appreciation Game at Ozinga Field and the last $1.00 hot dog night of the year. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.