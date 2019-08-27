Miners Stumble in Loss to Lake Erie

August 27, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Southern Illinois Miners News Release





Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners fell behind big early in the game on Tuesday against the Lake Erie Crushers and could not recover, taking a 7-3 loss at Rent One Park that gave the visitors the East Division title for 2019 and snapped their three-game win streak..

Lake Erie got a single and double by Aaron Hill and Emmanuel Marrero to lead off the game against Marty Anderson (5-5), and an RBI groundout by Logan Farrar made it 1-0. In the bottom of the first, Yeltsin Gudino led off with a double to put the tying run in scoring position right away with no one out, but Southern Illinois could not advance him, and the Crushers took control with a three-run top of the second inning to go in front 4-0.

Taylor Sparks hit his ninth homer of the season, a solo shot out to right field, to get the Miners back within three at 4-1 in the bottom of the second inning against Lake Erie starter Sean Johnson (4-0), but Southern Ilinois would get no closer than three runs the rest of the way. Both teams scored runs in the fifth, with a solo homer by Jake Vieth answered by Gudino's RBI single in the bottom half, and a pair of runs with two outs in the seventh for Lake Erie gave them their final total of seven for the game, while an RBI fielder's choice by Joe Duncan in the bottom of the eighth accounted for the final margin.

Now two games back of a playoff spot with five games remaining, the Miners will look to bounce back in the middle game of the series on Wednesday, August 28, at 6:35 p.m., sending Andrew Bernstein to the mound against Crushers southpaw Jared Koenig at Rent One Park.

The Southern Illinois Miners are the Frontier League's most-successful franchise since debuting in 2007, winning the 2012 Frontier League Championship as well as division titles in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016. They have been awarded the Frontier League Organization of the Year award three times since their inception, and also set a new Frontier League attendance record in their inaugural season. For ticket information, contact the box office at (618) 998-8499. For additional information, visit our website at www.southernillinoisminers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.