Boomers Hold off Windy City

August 27, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release





CRESTWOOD, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, opened the final week of the season by holding off the Windy City ThunderBolts 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Quincy Nieporte continued surging by driving home three runs as the Boomers built a 4-0 lead. Nieporte, who is leading the league with a .320 average, lifted a sacrifice fly in the first, notched an RBI single in the third and rocketed an RBI double in the fourth. The last RBI set the franchise's single season record for RBIs with 66. David Harris knocked home 65 in 2017 en route to winning the league's Morgan Burkhart Award as the MVP. Nieporte had driven home 16 runs over the last six games and ranks third in the league in RBIs.

Windy City rallied on multiple occasions, scoring twice against Aaron Rozek in the fifth to pull within 4-2. Nick Oddo roped a two-run single in the seventh to give Schaumburg a 6-2 edge, but Windy City scored three times to pull within 6-5 in the bottom of the inning. The ThunderBolts twice stranded the tying run in scoring position against Darrell Thompson.

Connor Eller spun a perfect ninth to save his 20th of the year, becoming just the second pitcher in team history to save 20 contests in a season. Rozek earned the win, striking out a career high 10 in 6.1 innings to move into fourth in single season team history. The Schaumburg pitching staff combined to strike out 14 in the game. Nieporte finished 3-for-4 while Dylan Jones also notched three hits.

The Boomers (45-46) continue the nine-game roadtrip tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. with RHP Matt Miller (3-5, 4.83) on the hill against LHP Chris Washington (3-8, 3.83). Just three home games remain on the schedule this season. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.