ThunderBolts Power Way to Sweep of Joliet

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts used a five-run sixth inning to break open a tight game with the Joliet Slammers and run away to an 11-1 win to complete a three-game sweep at Ozinga Field Thursday afternoon.

Tyler Thornton and Joliet's Keegan Long engaged in a pitchers' duel early with the Slammers (4-8) getting the first real scoring threat in the top of the fourth. They had Jose Camacho at third base with no outs, but Camacho was thrown out trying to score on a grounder to first base.

After picking up the assist in the top of the inning, Dash Winningham started the scoring, skying a two-run homer to right field to give the ThunderBolts (6-7) a 2-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, Tyler Straub hit a leadoff single and Patrick Mathis followed with a double. After Winningham was intentionally walked, Shane Carrier made it 3-0 with an RBI single. Then, Blair Beck broke the game open with a three-run double. He scored on Randy Perez's RBI single that made the score 7-0.

Riley Krane's solo home run in the top of the seventh was the extent of the Joliet offense and the ThunderBolts piled on four more in the bottom of the inning.

After Brynn Martinez singled to extend his hitting streak to nine games, Straub singled and Mathis hit a three-run homer. Carrier's solo shot later in the inning gave the Bolts an 11-1 lead.

Thornton (1-0) allowed his first run of the year but gave up only three hits and struck out a career-high nine over seven innings to pick up the win. Long (1-1) was charged with the first seven runs over his 5.1 innings and took the loss.

The ThunderBolts' six-game home stand continues on Friday as they welcome the Lake Erie Crushers to town to start a three-game series. Chris Washington (0-2, 7.50) gets the start for the ThunderBolts against Lake Erie's Patrick Ledet (1-0, 1.29). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 and the game will be followed by the SUPER MEGA Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Lumina Pyrotechnics. The rdaio broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

