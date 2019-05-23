Rascals Split Doubleheader with Miners

O'FALLON, Mo. - The River City Rascals split their doubleheader with the Southern Illinois Miners on Wednesday night at CarShield Field, winning the opener 3-2 before falling 8-4 in the night-cap, which went nine innings. The two games lasted nearly a combined six and-a-half hours.

In Game 1, Braxton Martinez put the Rascals up early with a two-run homer in the first inning. The Miners countered with an RBI single from Andy Cosgrove in the third, before the Rascals made it 3-1 after Andrew Penner's RBI fielder's choice in the fourth. The Miners were able to bring a run across in the top of the seventh before Jackson Sigman buckled down for his third save of the season.

Alex Winkelman (1-1) got the win, allowing just one run over five innings with six walks and seven strikeouts. Chase Cunningham (0-2), took the loss, allowing three runs in six innings with two walks and seven strikeouts.

In Game 2, after the Miners jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a bases loaded walk in the top of the first, Martinez immediately answered with a two-run double in the bottom of the frame. The Rascals took the 2-1 lead into the fourth, when the Miners scored a pair of runs, including an RBI single from Gianfranco Wawoe. The Rascals tied the game in the fifth on an RBI single from Cameron Esthay.

Southern Illinois jumped back in front on a Joe Duncan RBI double in the sixth, until the Rascals tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single from Penner, with the potential winning run being thrown out at the plate. Kyle Davis' grand slam in the top of the ninth proved to be the difference.

Rascals starter Jason Zgardowski took a no-decision, allowing three earned runs in six innings with five walks and seven strikeouts. Reliever Anthony Baleto (0-2) took the loss.

Miners starter Marty Anderson worked four innings, allowing two runs with five walks and five strikeouts. Nick Duron (1-0) earned the win, pitching two scoreless innings to close out the game.

The Rascals (7-5) host the Miners (6-5) in the series finale tomorrow night, with the winner taking the series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT. Alec Byrd will take the mound for the Rascals, and will be opposed by Steve Ridings for the Miners.

