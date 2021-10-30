Thunderbolts Outwork, Defeat Rivermen 3-1

Evansville, In.: In an excellent 60-minute effort, the Thunderbolts outworked and outshot the Peoria Rivermen, winning 3-1. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, November 12 at 7:00pm CT as they host the Knoxville Ice Bears. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

After killing off a 5-on-3 Peoria Power Play, Cole Stallard scored the opening goal for Evansville on a rebound at 5:10 of the first period. Peter De Coppi extended the lead to 2-0 on a Peoria turnover, unassisted at 3:46 of the second period. The 2nd period would also feature two fights, starting with Hayden Hulton vs. Peoria's Alex Basey at 7:22, instigated by Basey. The second fight would feature TJ Dockery standing his ground and sticking up for a teammate against Alec Hagaman. Peoria would score their lone goal at 13:50, by Mitchell McPherson on a rebound. The lone 3rd period goal was scored into an empty net by Cameron Cook, assisted by Josh Adkins at the 18:01 mark.

Stallard scored a goal and assist, while Cook and De Coppi scored one goal each. Brian Billett stopped 23 of 24 shots faced for his fifth win of the season. The Thunderbolts next face Peoria on Saturday, November 6th at the Peoria Civic Center, face-off at 7:15PM CT.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

