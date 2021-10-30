Mayhem Haunted by Missed Opportunities in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - The Mayhem took the Highway 20 ride early Saturday morning with their minds set on revenge against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Fresh off earning their first point of the season, they were looking to do one point better inside the haunted Crown Coliseum filled with 2996 joyful fans and spooky specters.

Dillon Kelley would draw the start in between the pipes for Macon opposite of Jason Pawlowsky. Both netminders would start the game off fantastically. The Mayhem would kick off the scoring as rookie Don Carter Jr would finish off assists from Drapluk and Cutting for his second of the year. The Mayhem would be caught seeing deja vu as late first period magic would strike for the second night in a row for the Marksmen with Taylor Best netting his first of the year.

Heading into the second period, the contest would start 1-1. The period could be described as a frivolous affair as both goalies were stingy against any opportunities they faced. The game would head to the second intermission deadlocked at 1.

After a stellar display in the first periods, Kelley would be bested by Taylor McCloy a minute into the third period for the eventual game winner. Kelley would continue to keep the Mayhem in the contest turning back shot after shot in a tremendous outing. He would finish 40/42 in save opportunities.

The Mayhem may be sputtering to start the season, but there have been many positives to look back on. They've been competitive in most every affair on the backs of some strong goaltending. Most teams have had a great deal of turnover but perhaps none more than the Mayhem. They have an entirely brand new coaching staff and not a single returning player from last year's team due to the talent and return of many ECHL and SPHL franchises. We've already seen much improvement since the start of the season which should only continue as the season progresses. The Mayhem will look to right the ship against a very strong Huntsville Havoc next Friday night.

