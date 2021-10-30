Froese's Late Tally, Durante's Goaltending Fend off Macon

MACON, Ga. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, defeated the Macon Mayhem 4-3 in a shootout on Friday night at the Macon Coliseum.

Macon's Scott Coash opened the scoring midway through the first period, scoring his first of two on the evening. However, Fayetteville would have an answer quickly thereafter.

F.X. Girard netted his first professional goal on a feed from Taylor McCloy with less than five minutes to go in the first period. McCloy would add a secondary assist on Matt McNair's third goal of the season at 19:57 into the third period.

Both goaltenders dueled during the second period. Macon's Michael Stiliadis logged 44 saves in the loss while Stefano Durante stopped 29 of 32 shots and earned his first pro win.

Finally, Coash would bury his second to tie the game at two late in the second period.

Macon's Bryan Etter sent the Mayhem in front in the third period on an assist from Coash, and the goaltending of Stiliadis looked to keep Macon ahead.

But, Tanner Froese scored for the second time in as many games with under three minutes to go in the third period.

The teams traded chances in overtime with Durante spurning six shots from the Mayhem. He would stop four of four in the shootout while Taylor Best and Marly Quince scored for the Marksmen in the shootout.

Macon will take on the Marksmen tomorrow night at the Crown Coliseum for the first Fayetteville home game in 609 days. Limited tickets are still available on marksmenhockey.com.

