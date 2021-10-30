Taylor-Made Win Gives Marksmen Fourth Straight Victory

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.- The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, defeated the Macon Mayhem for the second consecutive night on Saturday at the Crown Coliseum.

Things started off rocky for Fayetteville as Don Carter Jr. scored at 9:06 into the first period. Carter crashed the net on a breakaway and finished on a rebound, ending more than 120 minutes of shutout hockey from Jason Pawloski.

For the second straight night, the Marksmen found a way to score in the final 30 seconds of the first period. Shane Bednard drove to the net front and Taylor Best buried a rebound 19:41 into the first.

The second period was a goaltender's duel as Dillon Kelley and Jason Pawloski traded saves, keeping the game tied.

Early in the third, Taylor McCloy backhanded a breakaway shot past Kelley to give the Marksmen a lead they would not relinquish.

The Marksmen outshot Macon 42-25 in the game.

The Mayhem fall to 0-4-1 on the season, still searching for the first win of the year while the Marksmen advance to a perfect 4-0-0 heading to Knoxville on Friday to kick off a three-game weekend.

Bubba's 33 Three Stars

3rd Dillon Kelley

2nd Taylor Best

1st Taylor McCloy

