Thunderbolts Make History in 10-3 Rout of Mayhem

December 7, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





It was a historic night for the Evansville Thunderbolts franchise, as everything the Thunderbolts touched seemed to turn to gold, or goals, rather. Ten goals, to be precise, as the Thunderbolts defeated the Macon Mayhem by a score of 10-3, jumping into 6th Place in the SPHL standings. The Thunderbolts hit the Ford Center ice once again tomorrow night, as they host the Birmingham Bulls for Teddy Bear Toss Night. Fans can throw new teddy bears onto the ice when the Thunderbolts score their first goal of the game, and teddy bears will be collected and distributed to children in need around the Tri-State. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or purchase tickets directly at the Ford Center Box Office.

The Thunderbolts would score goals early and often in this game, starting with Matthew Barnaby, left all alone in front of the net, scoring at 5:09 of the first period, from Seth Swenson. Jake Smith would make it 2-0 on a power play goal, on a brilliant cross-ice feed from Austin Plevy, and also assisted by Brandon Lubin at the 10:02 mark. Demico Hannoun picked up his first Thunderbolts goal at the 13:59 mark, on a 2-on-1 rush, set up by Stanislav Dzahkov and Connor Sanvido, making it 3-0. Derek Sutliffe would round out the first period with another power play goal, at 18:02, from Sanvido and Smith. In the second period, Sutliffe would add another goal, assisted by Plevy and Smith at the 4:08 mark, making it 5-0. Sanvido would score the goal to make it 6-0 not even a minute later at the 4:54 mark, from Dzahkov and Hayden Hulton. Hannoun would score his second goal of the game at 10:14, on a backhand shot in front, assisted by Swenson and Barnaby, making it 7-0.

After Macon scored to make it 7-1 on a goal by Stephen Pierog, the Thunderbolts would get the final goal of the period, Smith's second goal on a shot down the middle, assisted by Plevy at 17:02, making it 8-1. Hulton would make it 9-1 in the third period, his first professional goal at 8:42, unassisted, on a shot seconds after winning a face-off and finding an open lane to the net. Following a goal by Josh Cousineau that brought Macon back within 9-2, Dzahkov would score the historic 10th goal, with 4:48 remaining, to make it 10-2, off a turnover play behind the Macon net, assisted by Hulton and Sanvido. Stathis Soumelidis would get a third goal for the Mayhem late, and that would round out the scoring, 10-3 in favor of the Thunderbolts.

Smith finished with two goals and two assists, Sutliffe and Hannoun finished with two goals each, Sanvido finished with one goal and three assists, Hulton and Dzahkov finished with a goal and two assists each, and Barnaby finished with a goal and one assist. Plevy tallied three assists, and Swenson tallied two assists. Braeden Ostepchuk earned his third win of the season, stopping 46 of 49 shots.

By scoring 10 goals tonight, the Thunderbolts broke a franchise record for goals scored in a game, which previously stood at 9, achieved on December 9th, 2017, in a 9-3 win over the Mississippi RiverKings at the Ford Center. The Thunderbolts and Macon Mayhem do not meet again until the final two games of the regular season, April 4th and 5th, at the Ford Center.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2019

Thunderbolts Make History in 10-3 Rout of Mayhem - Evansville Thunderbolts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.