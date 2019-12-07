Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Daws (2-10-2) vs Ice Bears (11-3-1) - 7:05 PM

December 7, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(2-10-2), 10th SPHL, 6 Pts

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS

(11-3-1), T-1st SPHL, 23 Pts

Saturday - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Scott McClement| Linesmen: Joe Johnson, Thomas Josephson

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs netted a pair of third period goals to tie the game at two but ultimately fell to the Birmingham Bulls, 3-2, Saturday night at Berglund Center. Mac Jansen and Kyle Gonzalez each scored in the loss.

ROSTER TINKERING: Roanoke made a handful of adjustments to its roster throughout the week as it signed Bobby Watson to a second three-game tryout contract, waived Vojtech Zemlicka and traded Shayne Morrissey to the Birmingham Bulls in exchange for Austin Daae. Watson has one goal in his two games for the Dawgs and Daae has one in ten games for Birmingham. Over 45 games for the Bulls in the 2018-19 season, Daae put up 17 goals and 17 assists.

ON THE OTHER SIDE: The Ice Bears roll into town coming off a 7-0 beat down of the Birmingham Bulls on Thursday at home. Knoxville has won its last two games since it fell to the Rail Yard Dawgs, 7-4, in Knoxville last Friday. The Ice Bears are now tied for first with the Peoria Rivermen with 23 standings points. Knoxville has the league's most prolific goal-scoring offense (4.2 GPG) and best penalty kill (92.5%). The Dawgs are 1-2-0 against Knoxville who is a perfect 6-0-0 in road games this season.

HEATING UP: Mac Jansen has scored in each of Roanoke's last two games and has four points (2 G, 2 A) in his last four games. Jansen missed the first seven games of the season on injured reserve and now has five points (3 G, 2 A) in seven games played this year. He is tied with Jeff Jones for the team lead with .71 points per game.

STRENGTH VS STRENGTH: The Rail Yard Dawgs power play has been strong all year and sits at 22.9%, the second best in the league. Knoxville's penalty kill tops the league at 92.5%. In their three prior meetings with the Ice Bears, the Dawgs have gone 3-for-13 on the man advantage.

HOME ICE: Saturday is the second game of a stretch of four straight and five of six that will take place at home. The Dawgs are 0-4-1 in their five home games so far this season.

ODDS AND ENDS: Rail Yard Dawgs principal owner Jamie McGinn will be behind the bench as an assistant coach on Saturday night. McGinn is a veteran of 617 NHL games...this is the second of two times this season that the Dawgs will have only one game in a weekend...Jeff Jones leads the Rail Yard Dawgs with six points (4 G, 2 A) in three games against the Ice Bears this season. In 11 games against the rest of the SPHL, Jones has four points (1 G, 3 A).

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will play a pair of home games next weekend, beginning on Thursday night against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Berglund Center.

