SPHL Announces Suspension

December 7, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced Macon's Stathis Soumelidis has been suspended pending review of an unpenalized hit to the head in Game 70, Macon at Evansville, on Friday, December 6.

Soumelidis will miss tonight's game against Fayetteville and a final decision on the suspension will be announced following the review.

