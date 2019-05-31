ThunderBolts Fall Short against River City

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts hit two home runs and Chris Washington threw seven strong innings but it wasn't enough to take game one of a weekend series from the River City Rascals, who prevailed 4-2 at Ozinga Field Friday night.

The Rascals (12-8) started the scoring in the top of the third inning. James Morisano singled and advanced to third when Cody Livesay reached on an error. Andrew Penner's RBI single broke the shutout and Tanner Murphy's RBI groundout made it 2-0.

The ThunderBolts (9-10) quickly responded with a Brynn Martinez solo home run in the bottom of the third but the Rascals got that run right back when JD Hearn went deep the following inning.

Washington kept the ballgame close after that but Dalton Roach set down 13 consecutive ThunderBolts between the third and eighth innings and the Bolts didn't threaten again until Tyler Alamo hit a pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the eighth. Trailing by one, Martinez singled and made it as far as second base before Roach struck out Dash Winningham to stifle the threat.

River City put an insurance run on the board in the ninth when Artemis Kadkhodaian hit an RBI single, making the final score 4-2.

Washington (0-3) allowed two earned runs on five hits over seven innings but took his third loss. Roach (3-0) struck out 12 and gave up two runs in eight innings for the win. Jackson Sigman struck out all three batters in the ninth for his sixth save.

The series continues with game two on Saturday evening. Kenny Mathews (1-1, 3.52) gets the start against River City's Travis McQueen (1-0, 3.12). The 20th anniversary celebration at Ozinga Field rolls on with legendary organist Nancy Faust playing throughout the game and the first 500 kids 15 and under will get a set of anniversary baseball cards. Former ThunderBolt Gilberto Mejia will be inducted into the Frontier League Hall of Fame before the game. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 and the radio broadcast can be heard on WXAV, 88.3 FM and wxav.com.

