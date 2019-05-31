Grizzlies Weekend Home Games to Air on 590 The Fan

SAUGET, Ill. - For the first time since 2014, select Gateway Grizzlies games will air on 590 The Fan (KFNS) radio in the St. Louis area market. Gateway's play-by-play broadcast will be available on KFNS (590 AM) during the remaining 24 home games of the 2019 season, starting Friday, May 31, at 7:05 p.m. CDT.

Grizzlies general manager Steve Gomric has wanted to return to the terrestrial radio airwaves in the St. Louis market and found the perfect fit with KFNS.

"The Grizzlies have a longstanding tradition of broadcasting excellence and developing our broadcasters, just as we want to develop our players," Gomric said. "KFNS gives us a tremendous platform to do just that and is a great addition to our Media Network."

Former Grizzlies broadcasters include Aaron Goldsmith, now calling radio and TV play-by-play for the Seattle Mariners and FOX Sports; Adam Young, the TV voice of New Mexico State University (NCAA Div. I) Aggies athletics; Alex Cohen, the voice of the Iowa Cubs (AAA - Chicago Cubs); Sam Levitt, the voice of the Amarillo Sod Poodles (AA - San Diego Padres); Matt Sabados, the voice of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (A-Adv. - Houston Astros); and Joe Pott, the voice of SIUE (NCAA Div. I) Cougars athletics.

Each broadcast will begin 15 minutes prior to the game's scheduled first pitch with the Budweiser Pregame Show.

Nate Gatter, in his third season as the "Voice of the Grizzlies," will call the play-by-play on the Grizzlies Media Network with first-year broadcasting and media relations assistant Danny Frey.

Gatter is also a TV play-by-play broadcaster for SEC Network Plus coverage of Missouri Tigers women's basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and women's soccer. The St. Louis area native graduated from Clayton High School in 2014 and the University of Missouri in 2017.

In May of 2017, Gatter was announced as the 2017 recipient of the Jim Nantz Award, presented annually by Sportscasters Talent Agency of America (STAA) to the nation's most outstanding collegiate sportscaster. In 2019, STAA named him an honorable mention selection on its "Top 30 Sportscasters under 30" list.

Frey is a graduate assistant at Western Illinois University (NCAA Div. I), his alma mater, where he works in the sports information department and also calls radio play-by-play of Leathernecks football and men's basketball.

All Grizzlies games will remain available streaming live online through Yo Radio and the Yo Radio app.

