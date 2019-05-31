Rascals Win Opener Behind Roach's Gem

May 31, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - River City Rascals News Release





CRESTWOOD, Ill. -- The River City Rascals opened their series with the Windy City ThunderBolts in impressive fashion on Friday night at Ozinga Field, defeating the Windy City ThunderBolts 4-2. Dalton Roach (3-0) pitched eight solid innings, allowing two runs on five hits with no walks and twelve strikeouts, at one point retiring 14 consecutive hitters. Rascals skipper Steve Brook earned his 500th career managerial win in the victory.

The Rascals took a 2-0 lead in the third inning, on an RBI single from Andrew Penner, followed by an RBI groudout from Tanner Murphy. After the Bolts countered with a solo shot from Brynn Martinez in the bottom of the frame, JD Hearn put the Rasclas up 3-1 with a homer of his own in the fourth.

Neither team would score again until the eighth, when Tyler Alamo made it a one-run game on a pinch-hit home run. Later in the frame, the ThunderBolts had runners at first and second with two outs, but Roach struck out Dash Winningham to end the inning with the lead intact. After Artemis Kadkhodaian gave the Rascals an insurance run with his ninth inning RBI double, Rascals closer Jackson Sigman struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to seal the win and earn his sixth save of the season.

Chris Washington (0-2) allowed three runs (two earned) in seven innings of work in a losing effort, walking one and striking out four.

The Rascals (12-8) and ThunderBolts (9-10) play the middle game of their series tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT. Travis McQueen is expected to take the mound for the Rascals.

