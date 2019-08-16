ThunderBolts Capture Opener in Washington

August 16, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release





WASHINGTON, PA - The ThunderBolts scored three runs in the first inning and never trailed as they took game one from the Washington Wild Things 5-3 at Wild Things Park Friday night.

The first two batters of the game reached for the ThunderBolts (35-47) as Michael Mateja and Brynn Martinez singled. Both men scored on Chase Cockrell's triple to make the score 2-0 just four batters in. Cockrell made it 3-0 when he scored on Micah Coffey's sacrifice fly.

It too them four innings, but the Wild Things (33-51) responded with a three-run inning of their own. In the bottom of the fourth, Ryan Cox got the Things on the board with a sacrifice fly. JR Davis hit a two-run triple to even the score.

It didn't take long for the Bolts to reclaim the lead. Christian Funk walked with one out in the top of the fifth and Mateja doubled him home to take a 4-3 advantage.

The Wild Things had opportunities down the stretch but ended up leaving 11 runners on base, including eight in scoring position.

In the ninth inning, Tyler Straub hit a solo home run to add insurance and set the final score at 5-3.

Chris Washington (3-8) pitched five innings, allowing three runs for the win and the bullpen followed with four shutout innings. Colby Blueberg struck out the side in the ninth inning for his sixth save.

Josh Lapiana (0-3) gave up four runs in five innings and took the loss.

The win was the ThunderBolts' third in a row, matching their longest streak of the season.

The series continues with game two on Saturday evening. Hayden Shenefield (1-1, 6.75) gets the start for the ThunderBolts against Washington's Nick Gallagher (1-2, 6.55). First pitch from Wild Things Park is scheduled for 6:05 CDT and the broadcast can be heard through wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.