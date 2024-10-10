Thunderbirds, Xavier Taylor Agree to One-Year Contract

October 10, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed defender Xavier Taylor to a one-year contract.

Taylor, 23, joins the Thunderbirds after a strong showing at the 2024 President's Cup with the Allegany Arrows.

During his junior career, Taylor played for the St. Catharines Athletics in both Jr A and Jr B. His final season in 2022 saw him post 17 goals and 26 points in 12 outings.

Taylor joined the Arrows this season in the Can-Am Lacrosse League, where the team took home the league title and an appearance in the President's Cup in Ladner, BC.

It was at the Senior B National Championships where Taylor put up six goals and three assists for nine points in six games, as he helped Allegany to a Bronze Medal Finish in the tournament.

Thunderbirds single-game tickets will be on sale Nov 1. For more info head to halifaxthunderbirds.com

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.