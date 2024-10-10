Thunderbirds, Xavier Taylor Agree to One-Year Contract
October 10, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds News Release
HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed defender Xavier Taylor to a one-year contract.
Taylor, 23, joins the Thunderbirds after a strong showing at the 2024 President's Cup with the Allegany Arrows.
During his junior career, Taylor played for the St. Catharines Athletics in both Jr A and Jr B. His final season in 2022 saw him post 17 goals and 26 points in 12 outings.
Taylor joined the Arrows this season in the Can-Am Lacrosse League, where the team took home the league title and an appearance in the President's Cup in Ladner, BC.
It was at the Senior B National Championships where Taylor put up six goals and three assists for nine points in six games, as he helped Allegany to a Bronze Medal Finish in the tournament.
Thunderbirds single-game tickets will be on sale Nov 1. For more info head to halifaxthunderbirds.com
