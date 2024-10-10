Albany FireWolves in the Community September Recap

October 10, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves season is only weeks away with the home opener taking place on Saturday, November 30 at MVP Arena, but in the meantime the FireWolves have been active all summer and fall at events throughout the Capital Region. Each month we will take a look at where the FireWolves players, staff, dance team, and our mascot Alphie have been in the community.

This past September, Alphie and the FireWolves dance team, "The Wolfpack," had a blast making new friends and supporting charity events all over Albany.

Hi-5 Sports Birthday Bash (September, 7)

Red, White, and Brew - MVP Arena (September, 14)

WellNOW Urgent Care - Glenmont (September, 17)

Walk For Autism (September, 21)

Center For Disability Services - Buddy Walk (September, 29)

Looking ahead to October, the FireWolves will be attending the Fall Spooktacular in Schenectady, the Capital City Rescue Mission's 75th Anniversary, the CDPHP Fall Family Fest, and many more events around the Capital Region.

Interested in having the FireWolves at your event? Please contact jaden@albanyfirewolves.com

Don't miss out on the FireWolves' Home Opener Family Pack of 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 sodas for only $99! Purchase the deal here: https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/AFWFamilyPack

Season tickets for the FireWolves 2024-25 season are available now! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-362-4900.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.