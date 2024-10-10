Thunderbirds Sign Tyler Davis to One-Year Deal

October 10, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed transition player Tyler Davis to a one-year contract.

Davis, 22, spent his junior lacrosse career with the Six Nations Arrows, where he had 35 goals and 111 points in 35 career games.

His best junior season came in 2022, with 22 goals and 51 assists in 20 contests.

A Wallaceburg, Ontario product, Davis also spent time with his hometown Jr B Red Devils. This past summer, Davis appeared in three games for the Six Nations Rivermen, where he had three goals and seven points.

Davis renounced his NCAA eligibility and entered the NLL Draft back in 2022, where he was selected in the second round (42nd overall) by New York. He appeared in one game for the Riptide during the 2022-2023 season.

