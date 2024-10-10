Warriors Re-Sign Captain Brett Mydske

October 10, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Warriors General Manager Curt Malawsky announced today that the team has agreed to terms with captain Brett Mydske on a one-year contract, pending NLL approval.

"We are very excited to have our captain back for another season," said Malawsky. "Brett is a phenomenal leader on and off the floor. He is a very responsible player we can trust in key situations. He's also an exceptional teacher when it comes to helping show our younger players what it takes to be a pro and contribute at the highest level."

Mydske, 36, appeared in all 18 games for the Warriors in 2023.24, recording three points (0-3-3), 69 loose ball recoveries, 20 caused turnovers, 14 blocked shots, and 20 penalty minutes. His 14 blocked shots were tied with Ryan Dilks for the third-most on the Warriors, and his 20 caused turnovers were good for third on the team.

The 6'4", 215lbs defenceman, entering his fourth season as captain of the Warriors, has played in 224 games in his NLL career, split between the Edmonton Rush, Saskatchewan Rush, and Vancouver Warriors, registering 102 points (37-65-102), 808 loose ball recoveries, 227 caused turnovers, 45 blocked shots, and 254 penalty minutes. He has also appeared in 27 career postseason contests, recording seven points (1-6-7), 66 loose ball recoveries, 25 caused turnovers, and 14 penalty minutes. Mydske won the NLL Champions Cup with the Edmonton Rush and Saskatchewan Rush in 2015 and 2016, respectively, and the re-named National Lacrosse League Cup with Saskatchewan in 2018.

The New Westminster, B.C. native was originally selected by the Edmonton Rush in the third round, 25th overall, in the 2009 NLL Draft.

