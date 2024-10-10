Thunderbirds Sign William Cabrera to One-Year Deal

October 10, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed forward William Cabrera to a one-year contract.

Cabrera most recently appeared with Mexico at the World Lacrosse Box Championships, finishing the tournament with three assists in four games.

The Scarsdale, New York product has represented Mexico multiple times on the world stage, also appearing in the 2023 World Lacrosse Championships.

Cabrera spent his collegiate career at Yale, posting 11 goals and 16 points in 22 career games with the Bulldogs, starting five of those games.

