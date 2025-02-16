Thunderbirds Surge Past Wings with Massive Fourth Quarter

February 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

(HALIFAX, NS) The Halifax Thunderbirds used a seven-goal fourth quarter to push themselves to a 13-10 victory at Scotiabank Centre on Saturday night.

The pairing of Randy Staats and Clarke Petterson were excellent on the night, scoring nine and seven points, respectively. Thomas Hoggarth had a hat trick and five points while Bo Bowhunter and Jason Knox each finished with three points apiece.

Ryan Terefenko continued his strong run in transition, scoring another two goals while having an assist and eight loose balls. Jake Withers went 20 of 26 on face-offs with 17 loose balls while Graeme Hossack had 13 loose balls and a caused turnover.

Warren Hill registered his third win of the year for the Thunderbirds, as he turned away 30 shots in the victory.

