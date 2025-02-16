Las Vegas Desert Dogs Fall to Calgary 21-8

February 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

LAS VEGAS - The Desert Dogs fell to the Roughnecks 21-8 in the team's second game this weekend. Coming off a loss two days ago, the Desert Dogs (record) traveled to Calgary to face the Roughnecks (record). Unfortunately, they couldn't bounce back, falling 21-8 in their toughest defeat of the season. Jack Hannah led the way offensively for Las Vegas, netting four goals in the effort. Meanwhile, Jonathan Donville hit a career milestone, recording his 150th NLL assist on the Desert Dogs' first goal of the game.

To start the first quarter, the Roughnecks struck first, scoring back-to-back goals just five seconds apart. However, the Desert Dogs' hottest goal scorer, Jack Hannah, responded by diving through the crease and stuffing the puck past the Calgary goaltender. The Roughnecks quickly regained their two-goal lead and extended it further with a power-play goal- capitalizing on the Desert Dogs' struggles, as they now hold the worst-ranked penalty kill in the NLL.

Hannah wasn't done yet, firing a top-corner snipe over the shoulder of the Roughnecks' netminder for his second goal of the night. Despite his efforts, Calgary tallied two more goals and maintained control of the quarter to lead 5-2 at the end of the first.

Desperate to build momentum, the Desert Dogs got a power-play opportunity, and Jack Hannah capitalized- completing his hat trick with a shot that rang off the post and in. However, the Roughnecks' power-play dominance continued in the second quarter as they fired another past Las Vegas goalie Justin Geddie. Before halftime, Calgary piled on four goals, extending their lead to 10-3.

Hannah came out of the tunnel after halftime and wasted no time, firing another wicked shot for his fourth goal of the night. At that point, he had scored every goal for the Desert Dogs. However, the Roughnecks remained unfazed, continuing to pile on goals throughout the quarter.

Casey Jackson, Kyle Killen, and Jonathan Donville found the back of the net in the final two quarters, but the early deficit was too much to overcome. Calgary cruised to a dominant 21-8 victory.

The Desert Dogs will look to bounce back on the road this Friday, Feb. 21, against the Colorado Mammoth at 6 p.m. PST. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season.

LVDD TOP SCORERS

Casey Jackson - 5 points (2G, 3A)

Jack Hannah - 4 points (4G)

Jonathan Donville - 3 points (1G, 2A)

