Roughnecks Cruise past Las Vegas, 21-8

February 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks secured a dominant 21-8 win over the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Sunday evening at the Scotiabank Saddledome, in the second game of a double header long weekend

The Roughnecks opened the scoring, Haiden Dickson notched his first of the night before Justin Inacio scored off the next draw for his first career goal. Jack Hannah found the back of the net for Las Vegas however Calgary answered just 16 seconds later with a Brayden Mayea goal, followed by a Jesse King powerplay tally. Hannah tallied a second for the visitors and Dickson and King added two more for the Riggers to close out the first quarter. Calgary added four in the second frame, from Curtis Dickson, Haiden Dickson and two from Dane Dobbie, while Hannah tallied the only marker for the Desert Dogs to see Calgary take a 10-3 lead headed into half time.

Dane Dobbie scored another three goals in the third quarter, with Tyler Pace also tallying one while Las Vegas notched two. Calgary surged further ahead in the final frame with seven goals falling for the home side. Haiden Dickson had two to finish his night with five goals, with Jesse King, Tanner Cook, Brayden Mayea, Dane Dobbie, and Tyler Pace all adding one. Las Vegas only managed three goals, to take the final score to 21-8.

Tyler Pace led the Riggers in points tonight with 11, from 2 goals and 9 assists. Dane Dobbie (6g, 4a) and Jesse King (3g, 7a) also had top performances for the offence, while Justin Inacio packed the stat sheet with a goal, 10 loose balls, 2 caused turnovers and winning 20 from 31 faceoffs. Cam Macleod made 30 saves on 37 shots, with Calgary outshooting Las Vegas 51-43.

The Roughnecks are home again next Saturday, taking on the Rochester Knighthawks for the Rodeo Party at 7:00pm MST. Calgary then hits the road, travelling to Colorado in week 14 and Buffalo in week 15. The party is only just getting started at the Scotiabank Saddledome, and for those looking to join the fun all season long, Roughnecks season tickets and Flex Club passes are available! Head to CalgaryRoughnecks.com/tickets for more information.

