Player Transactions

February 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)







The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Shane Simpson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Josh Jackson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

