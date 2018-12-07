Thunderbirds Sign Pestuka and McClendon

Elmira, NY - The Carolina Thunderbirds are happy to announce the signings of forward Jiri Pestuka and goaltender Frankie McClendon to start the Thunderbirds' two-game road trip to New York.

Both players will be dressed for Friday's game in Elmira and Saturday's game in Watertown.

Pestuka re-joins the Thunderbirds after missing the first part of the season due to immigration issues. He is a four-year veteran of the FHL playing with both Carolina and the now-defunct Berlin River Drivers. He has averaged a point per game or better in every season he has played in the FHL.

"Pestuka finally received his immigration paperwork and we're very happy to have him back in our lineup" head coach Andre Niec said. "We know he will need a few games to adjust and get quickly to mid-season form, but we are confident he can transition easily back as if he never was gone."

McClendon is back on Carolina's active roster after the loan of Henry Dill to Pensacola opened up a spot in the goalie rotation. McClendon has appeared in two games for Carolina in 2018-19 and is 2-0-0-0 so far this season with a 3.50 goals against average and a .857 save percentage.

Carolina and Elmira drop the puck from First Arena at 7:05 tonight.

