Prowlers Take a Bite out of the Dashers, 7-2

Danville, IL - The Danville Dashers fell by a score of seven to two to the Port Huron Prowlers at the David S. Palmer Arena on Friday night. The game serves as the start of the Dashers' three-game home stand as the Dashers will take on Port Huron again Saturday, with a game against Watertown on Friday.

Saturday's game will feature the organization's annual "Teddy Bear Toss" where fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals of any size to toss onto the ice after the Dashers' first goal. There wasn't much fun going on tonight for the Dashers, however, as Port Huron jumped out to an early lead, and hung on to that lead through all three periods.

Matt Kaludis and Cory Simons started the night in goal for the Dashers and the Prowlers, respectively, and the Dasher keeper started the game off hot after a less-than satisfactory showing last weekend against the Prowlers. He took seven shots out of the air, making all saves before Port Huron began what would become an onslaught of goals.

Dalton Jay broke the deadlock with just nine and a half minutes gone from the first period with an even-strength goal on assists from Yianni Liarakos and Zachary Zulkanycz. The second goal came seven minutes later as Matt Graham netted on assists from Artem Stupnikov, and Matt Robertson. The two goals held as the only scoring in the first period.

The second started quick as Port Huron scored on another even-strength goal from Dalton Jay, netting his second of the night during what would be a 3rd-star-worthy performance. Yianni Liarakos and Zachary Zulkanycz assisted on Jay's goal for the second time of the evening. Danville fought back, while not giving up any penalty minutes through two periods but were unable to score.

Port Huron found the back of the net again, however, through the night's first-star Yianni Liarakos. The Port Huron trio of Liarakos, Jay, and Zulkanycz were once again in the play that resulted in the goal. Matt Robertson opened the third-period scoring at even strength, to put the Prowlers up a massive 5-2 on the Dashers home ice.

It took the Dashers until the final period to get a goal, as they bounced back with a goal from Ryan Stayner on a power-play after Kasek Matyas was sent to the box for high-sticking. The Prowlers then scored on a power play of their own, their first of the night, with Yianni Liarakos finding the back of the net.

Matt Graham then found the back of the net, off an assist from Jonathon Juliano, to put the prowlers up 6-1, before Liarakos found the net again on a power play after Alex Basey was sent to the penalty box.

Daniel Martin would get the Dashers final goal of the night, to bring the score to 7-2. The final stat total would see Port Huron be outshot by the Dashers 40 to 34 on the night, with eight Dasher power plays (1/8), and six Prowler power plays (1/6).

Matt Kaludis stopped 27 of 34 shots on the night, and picked up two penalty minutes for the Dashers, while Port Huron goaltender Cory Simons had a good night on the road for the Prowlers, saving 38 of 40.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow at David S. Palmer Arena, with a puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.

