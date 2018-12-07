Enforcers Battle Hard, but Still Can't Beat Thunderbirds

Elmira hosted Carolina for the third time at First Arena on Friday night. The Enforcers had yet to be able to grab a W from the southernmost team in the FHL and that streak continued into tonight. Despite a quick start the Enforcers were outscored with two unanswered tallies.

The Enforcers started off right as Cal Miska tallied 2:12 into the game on a dish from Brandon Vuic and Marko Novosel. The lead would hold up for just under six minutes before Michael Bunn tallied on the power play on a controversial goal with three Carolina players in the crease.

The second period held a lot of intrigue as Karel Drahorad scored for the Thunderbirds to give them a lead they wouldn't relinquish, but the Enforcers would have opportunities abound as they had a rare penalty shot and an abundance of power play opportunities.

The third period offered the same as the second as the Enforcers continued to be blockaded by Christian Pavlas and the Thunderbirds killed off the remaining 20 minutes with ease.

Troy Passingham stopped 26 of 28 on the night while Pavlas stopped 42 of 43 for the win. The Enforcers are back in action tomorrow night as they take on Mentor for the first time this season at 7:05 p.m.

