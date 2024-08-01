Thunderbirds Sign Drew Hutchison to One-Year Deal

August 1, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed goaltender Drew Hutchison to a one-year contract.

"Drew continues to improve year after year," Thunderbirds assistant coach Andrew Suitor said. "I'm looking forward to see what's next for him this upcoming season."

Hutchison, 26, is heading into his third year in the NLL, all of which have been spent with the Thunderbirds, who selected him in the second round (18th overall) of the 2021 NLL Draft.

He held a 1-0 record with an 11.67 goals-against average and a .735 save percentage. His lone win came at home, when he helped the team to a come-from-behind victory against the Buffalo Bandits where Hutchison turned away 22 shots.

The Peterborough, Ontario product has appeared in all 18 regular season games in each of his first two years in the league, posting a 2-1 record to go along with a 13.22 GAA and a .714 SV%.

"There is no place I'd rather be and no city I'd rather play for," Hutchison said. "Halifax is truly a special place. I am excited to be back with the Thunderbirds for another year."

