Brayden Laity's Livin' the Dream Re-Signing with Warriors

August 1, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The Vancouver Warriors are keeping another key piece for their future on the back end.

Defenceman Brayden Laity saw massive success in his first professional lacrosse season, being named to the NLL All-Rookie Team. He is proud to wear the Warriors crest across his chest and it is the only place he wants to play.

"Being a hometown kid, I was always going to games watching the Stealth and then the Warriors growing up. I think the year before I got drafted, I didn't even miss a home game, so I've always been a Warriors fan," Laity said.

He sees the vision of the franchise and wants to be part of what the team is doing in Vancouver.

Laity has been under General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky's tutelage for nearly a decade at various levels of the game.

The 20-year-old says Malawsky's expectations have always been the same: compete as a team and win.

Laity wants to win, and he sees himself doing that with this team, especially after he hears a Malawsky pre-game speech.

"I have so much trust in Curt and what he's going to do with the team, and I have no doubt in the next couple of years we're going to win a championship," he said.

"His leadership style makes you want to go out there and die for somebody. His motivational speeches before the game are really something special where you're so fired up after it, it's nothing like you've ever seen before."

The 6-foot-3 defenceman values a family-like atmosphere and says his evolution as a player last season had a lot to do with getting to know his teammates better and building chemistry with them on and off the floor.

"You get to know the guys, you get to know their families and it means a lot because you care about the people you're playing with," Laity said.

"Curt is a huge family guy, and I feel like that runs right through the organization."

Laity is not afraid to get after loose balls knowing his teammates have his back. He was third on the Warriors' roster with 101 loose balls, he also had 15 caused turnovers, and a team-high 16 blocked shots.

On the other end of the floor, he had six points, scoring one goal and adding five helpers.

He had a monster game in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Wings earning the Gatorade Rookie of the Week. That's when he scored his first goal of his NLL career against Philly, also collecting seven loose balls and picking up two caused turnovers in the Warriors' 21-12 win.

He had many accomplishments to be proud of this season, and scoring his first NLL goal was at the top of the list.

"Scoring is a highlight and when you're able to capitalize it is special," he said.

With his first NLL goal in the bag, Brayden Laity is looking to keep learning from veteran defencemen and build on what they accomplished last season.

