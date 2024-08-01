Ottawa Black Bears Re-Sign Reilly O'Connor to a One-Year Contract

August 1, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that they have re-signed Reilly O'Connor to a one-year contract. The 33-year-old left-handed forward was drafted by the Calgary Roughnecks 7th overall in the 2015 NLL Entry Draft.

The Whitby, Ont. native has eight seasons of NLL experience under his belt, dating back to 2016. In 131 career games, O'Connor has recorded 130 goals and 302 assists for a total of 432 points. Over seven career playoff games, he has eight goals and 14 assists for a 22-point total.O'Connor spent last season with the New York Riptide. In 18 games, he totaled 72 points in the form of 18 goals and 54 assists.

Between 2012-2015, O'Connor's collegiate career saw him play for the Georgetown University Hoyas of the NCAA. In 57 career games with Georgetown, O'Connor scored 66 goals and added 67 assists for 133 points.

O'Connor also currently serves as the head coach of the Toronto Beaches in the Ontario Jr. A Lacrosse League.

"I have had the pleasure to be around Reilly for many years, when he came to our organization, I always said he was the kind of player you need on your team to win championships" said Black Bears general manager Rich Lisk. "He adds veteran leadership, has an off the chartslacrosse IQ, and a motor that doesn't stop. After one season with our organization, he was named to wear a letter and that is no surprise to me. He is one of the best leaders I have ever been around and that is an invaluable trait in a teammate. He will go down as a great for the Ottawa Black Bears and that will be so well deserved."

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.