After a Season of Great Gains, Aden Walsh Re-Signs with Warriors

August 1, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver Warriors goaltender Aden Walsh re-signed for his third season with Vancouver.

The 23-year-old continued to build on his resume last season and saw action in all 18 games. He posted a 6-5 record with an 11.62 goals-against average and a .75 save percentage.

"I knew I wanted to stay the whole time," Walsh said. "We built something pretty special last year and I definitely want to come back with the same group and see what we can do with a new season."

His first win last season came against the back-to-back NLL champion Buffalo Bandits. Walsh's growth in his second NLL season was evident, helping the Warriors stay in the fight, making timely saves and stopping breakaways.

The Oakville, Ontario native says getting experience in games down the stretch that had a playoff-like feel helped him and his teammates make gains in their development.

"It's hard to replicate game reps in practice, but game experience definitely helped me grow into a better goalie than I was before," he shared.

Walsh and Warriors' Director of Player Development and Goalie Coach Tyler Richards are doing some great work together during the season and in the offseason. While they were working on strategy in the crease through the fall and spring, Richards and Walsh also worked together through the re-signing process which was another great experience for the young goaltender.

The people are a big part of why the 6'4" netminder wanted to stay in Vancouver. They're all like-minded individuals with the same goal of winning a championship and are doing what they can in their respective off-seasons to continue to build off the momentum they created at the end of last season.

"It's also really easy to play with such a good group, no one's putting pressure on each other, we're just having fun out there," Walsh said.

In addition to being dialed in with his teammates, he also loves the Vancouver fan base and can't wait to see Rogers Arena get rowdy next season.

"I couldn't be happier to be back, and I think we've got the best fans in the league. Last year was great and I'm sure this year's going to be even better."

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.