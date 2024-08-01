Albany FireWolves Sign Zac Masson to a Two-Year Contract

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have agreed to a two-year contract with defenseman Zac Masson, pending league approval.

"Zac is an exceptional two-sport athlete," said Albany FireWolves Head Coach and General Manager Glenn Clark. "He's been playing pro hockey for the last few years and has decided to return to the NLL. Zac had a dominant junior career which included winning Defensive Player the year twice in the Ontario Junior A league. We're looking forward to helping Zac return to form at the NLL level. His athleticism and playing style with fit in well with our group."

Masson was originally drafted into the NLL in 2017 and comes off the FireWolves holdout list after his time playing professional hockey in the SPHL and ECHL. The Ontario native played from 2012-2017 with the Orangeville Northmen of the Ontario Jr. A league where he was an absolute force on defense. Along with his back-to-back Defender of the Year awards he won a Minto Cup with the Northmen in 2012. Masson was offered a scholarship to play hockey at the University of Alaska Anchorage, where he spent four years on the ice with the Seawolves. Masson joins the FireWolves ready to make his mark in the NLL.

