Thunderbirds Ink Powell, Kazeroid Ahead of Home Stand

February 25, 2022







Winston-Salem, NC -- The Carolina Thunderbirds have added a mixture of veteran physicality and youthful speed ahead of this weekend's matchup with the Columbus River Dragons. The Thunderbirds signed FPHL veteran Marvin Powell and Castleton University product Kyle Kazeroid Friday afternoon.

"Kyle comes to us from a great program in Castleton," said Head Coach Garrett Rutledge. "He brings a high-paced, in-your-face style. We look for him to add a lot of energy and speed to our lineup."

Kazeroid has spent the last four years with Castleton at the NCAA D3 level, skating in 70 games. He becomes the 5th Spartan to make the jump to professional hockey in the last three years.

Marvin Powell has provided a steady blueline presence through 145 professional games. Most recently, Powell spent 32 games with the Birmingham Bulls of the SPHL.

"Marvin is a very difficult defenseman to play against and we look of him to be a big part of our back end, logging a ton of minutes," said Rutledge. "He's great for our locker room and we look forward to having him on our team."

Powell's pro totals include 113 games in the FPHL between North Shore, Danville, Port Huron, and Watertown.

He is expected to make his Thunderbirds debut Friday night against Columbus.

