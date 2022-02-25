Home Win Streak Extended in 10-1 Victory over Delaware

BINGHAMTON - Kyle Powell recorded four points and Tyler Gjurich scored a hat trick as the Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Delaware Thunder on Friday night, 10-1, in front of over 3,500 fans at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. The win extended the Black Bears home win streak to four games.

Danny Vanderwiel opened the scoring just 5:51 into the game to give Binghamton a 1-0 lead on the power play. After being denied several times, Vanderwiel got another chance and lifted the puck into the net for his fifth of the year. Assists were credited to Josh Newberg and Cam Yarwood.

Binghamton struck again on the power play as Tyler Gjurich put home his 30th goal of the year. Mo Levac and Brandon Contratto set up Gjurich with the power-play goal at 10:07 of the opening period to give the Black Bears a 2-0 lead.

Nikita Ivashkin gave the Black Bears a 3-0 lead as he cut to the front of the net and lifted the puck up and over the shoulder of goaltender Greg Harney. The goal was Ivashkin's 45th of the year from Colan Fitzgerald and came 13:58 into the game.

Gjurich scored his second goal of the night on a two-on-none rush with Gavin Yates after a blocked shot. Gjurich sent a pass to Yates who returned it back to Gjurich for his 31st goal of the year. The goal came at 19:21 and Binghamton took a 4-0 lead into the intermission.

Artem Alekhin put Delaware on the board just 1:55 into the second period with his eighth goal of the year and Binghamton's lead decreased to 4-1. Assists were given to Noah Wild and Brandon Tootoosis.

The Black Bears came right back and scored the next three goals. Kyle Powell recorded his sixth of the year at 3:32 of the second, Mo Levac put in his seventh at 6:47, and Thomas Aldworth finished the scoring in the second with an unassisted goal at 10:38. Binghamton took a 7-1 lead into the third period.

Gjurich completed the hat trick in the third period with a power-play goal to give Binghamton an 8-1 lead at 15:54. Josh Newberg and Emil Strom added late goals in the 10-1 win. Owen Liskiewicz stopped 19 of 21 shots in the win.

