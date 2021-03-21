Thunderbirds First Shutout of the Season; Sweep the Prowlers

PORT HURON, Mich.- The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, earned their first shutout win of the season on Sunday afternoon, blanking the Port Huron Prowlers 6-0.

"We are professionals," said head coach Andre Niec, "we stayed out of trouble and I thought we executed well."

After a rough and tumble first period, Tommy Tsicos opened the scoring 3:37 into the second period and just moments later Petr Panacek would make it 2-0.

Keeping the train rolling, Carolina scored on the powerplay when Jan Salak bullied his way to the front of the net. Salak would also bury another one in the period ballooning the lead to 4-0.

The second period was earmarked with aggression. Josh Koepplinger, Henry Berger, Zach White and Dominik Fejt dropped the gloves for Carolina while it was the Leonard brothers, Austin Fetterly and Yianni Liarakos throwing down for Port Huron.

"[Fetterly] had been asking me to go all game," said White, "and I was waving him off but when he had me I started throwing and I thought I held my own out there."

In the third period, Salak deflected a shot from Petr Panacek to notch a hat trick. Panacek would finish with a goal and three assists.

White would add one of his own on a feed from Tommy Tsicos.

Nick Modica logged 25 saves in the win, marking his first pro shutout.

Carolina advances to 3-4-1-1 and has gained ground on every team in the league after Columbus defeated Elmira in overtime.

Port Huron falls to 3-8-0-1 and remains the bottom of the league.

Carolina next plays at Columbus on Friday.

