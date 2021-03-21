Enforcers Stun Columbus 4-2

The Elmira Enforcers dropped a tough affair 5-1 at the hands of the Columbus River Dragons on Friday night and came back to the Columbus Civic Center tonight for the second of a three game in three day series in search of a big victory.

Period 1 began slow until with 16:07 having passed by, Alexis Girard fed the puck from the back of the right wing circle after a dump in from Carter Shinkaruk to the front of the net where it was corralled and lifted in by Jonny Ruiz to make the score 1-0 in favor of Elmira.

The visitors recieved a quick jump start in the 2nd period when on a 3-on-1 break info the offensive end, Alexis Girard came up clutch again in the assist department slinging one ahead to a streaking Mark Essery who forehanded it by Jacob Caffrey to stretch the lead to 2-0 just 6:37 in to the period. Columbus quickly got one back as Connor Fries netted one with just over 8 minutes to go until the 2nd break, bringing it to a 2-1 game after 40. With less than a minute to go there was quite a bit of pushing back and forth and eventually for the first time in Enforcers history there was a goalie fight meaning backups Joe Young and Jared Rutledge would appear in net.

The 3rd period was quite entertaining. Gehrett Sargis kicked off the scoring just 1:15 in to the frame to even it up 2-2, before Everett Thompson outwaited Rutledge and snuck it by him to give Elmira a 3-2 advantage. Brandon Tucker iced the game with another tally with just 33 seconds remaining in the contest, and the 4-2 score went final.

Dillon Kelley stopped 22 of 23 shots & Joe Young threw aside 5 of 6 earning the win.

The Enforcers and River Dragons close out their three game weekend and five game season series tomorrow at 4:05pm. Tune in live on YouTube and Mixlr.

