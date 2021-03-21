Thunderbirds Down Prowlers Again

PORT HURON, Mich.- The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, defeated the Port Huron Prowlers 5-1 Saturday night.

"We had an okay start," said head coach Andre Niec, "but we still need a 60-minute effort."

Carolina started quickly, notching all five goals in the first period.

Petr Panacek opened the scoring just 3:17 into the game. Panacek has now scored three goals in two games, but he would exit e game in the second period due to a facial injury.

Seconds later, Zach White scored his second of the season.

Midway through the period, Tommy Cardinal, the youngest player in the league, scored his first professional goal.

"I was so happy," said Cardinal, "it felt so good."

Fred Hein chased starter Nick Neidert less than 12 minutes in on the powerplay and the Jan Salak potted his second of the year on Kurt Gutting.

Thunderbirds goalie Chris Paulin made 27 saves on 28 shots, the lone blemish a power play goal from Yianni Liarakos.

Carolina slides into third place in the league and advances to 2-4-1-1. Port Huron falls to 3-7-0-1 and now is the cellar of the league.

The two teams face off tomorrow at three for the final meeting between the two teams this season.

