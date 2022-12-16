Thunderbirds Fall Short Against Rockers

FRASER, MI - The Carolina Thunderbirds again had the offensive output they needed, but again the defense didn't match up.

Joe Kennedy's unofficial first goal as a Thunderbirds, Jiri Pestuka's fourth goal of the season, and a Blake Peavey power play one-timer made up the offense, but the defense still fell short of their mark.

Six goals against led to a 6-3 defeat at the hands of the second place Motor City Rockers.

Carolina will look to bounce back to avoid their fourth loss in seven games tomorrow night against the Rockers.

