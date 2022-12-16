Danbury Hat Tricks in Delaware/NAHL Jr. Hat Tricks Hosting Northeast Generals

Harrington, DE - The Danbury Hat Tricks hit the road for the first leg of a two game road trip in the nation's first state on Friday night! The Hat Tricks meet the Delaware Thunder in Harrington for a 7:30 puck drop at the Delaware Fairgrounds Center Ice Arena.

This is the first meeting between the teams since the season opener at the Danbury Ice Arena. The Hat Tricks won both ends of that matchup, 5-3 on October 21st and 12-5 on October 22nd. Luke Richards scored a hat trick and three assists for six points in the October 22nd game while Dustin Jesseau recorded eight points for the weekend. Frankie McClendon started the first game of that weekend series and got the win.

Denis Gafarov leads the Thunder in total scoring with 11 goals and 6 assists for 17 points.

The game will be broadcast on the Delaware Thunder YouTube Channel.

Jr. Hat Tricks Home to Host Generals

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks take to home ice for the first of three home games over the next four days on Friday night. First up is a 7 pm puck drop against the Northeast Generals. This is the second meeting between the Jr. Hat Tricks and the Generals and first since October 4th.

Nash Jacobsma has scored three goals and four points in the last two games, including a pair of goals against the Philadelphia Rebels on December 3rd, with the second coming with 34 seconds left to tie the game and force overtime.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 PM. The game will be broadcast on Hockey TV. Chris Lynch has the call for the evening.

Entry to all NAHL and NA3HL games at the Danbury Arena are complimentary for the 2022-23 season.

