Hat Tricks Top Thunder

Harrington, DE- Friday night took the Danbury Hat Tricks to Delaware for the first time this season and brought the Hat Tricks across the Delaware Thunder's path for the first time since the opening weekend. Danbury took their offensive show on the road with a strong third period separating the Hat Tricks and Thunder to a 6-3 final.

Zach Pamalayon opened the scoring at the 5:07 mark of the first period. Delaware's Ryan Marker evened the score 5:14 later and the game went into the first intermission tied 1-1.

Danbury notched two goals in the second period and nearly had a third. Dustin Jesseau was denied a goal on an offsides play and proceeded to score both goals in the second period. The first came at the seven-minute mark assisted by Brendan Sheehan and newly arrived defenseman Riley Robertson. The second came on the power play at the 14:21 mark to extend the lead to 3-1 at the intermission.

Jarod Yau notched his first FPHL goal just 3:26 into the third period to extend the lead to 4-1. Delaware pushed back, scoring two goals in the third to cut the deficit to 4-3. Ryan Marker scored his second goal of the game at the 5:27 point and Denis Gafarov reduced the deficit to just one at the 15:05 mark. Danbury responded with two late goals to ice the game. Zach Pamalayon went first on even strength for his second goal of the game while Dustin Jesseau ended the night with his hat trick goal and the team's second power play goal of the evening, wrapping up the scoring at 6-3.

Daniel Amesbury recorded three assists on the evening. Pamalayon added an assist to his two goals to join Amesbury and Jesseau atop the game's scoring counter with three points. Jarod Yau and Dmitry Kuznetsov also had two points.

Brian Wilson stopped 17 of 20 shots on net while Delaware's Trevor Martin stopped 39 of 45 shots.

The Hat Tricks improve to 16-1-1, four points clear of Binghamton for first place in the FPHL and two points clear of Columbus for first place in the FPHL overall.

Danbury travels north to face the defending Commisioner's Cup Champion Watertown Wolves on Saturday night. Puck drops at 7:30 PM at the Watertown Arena.

