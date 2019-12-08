Thunderbirds Dismantle Rumble Bees

December 8, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





BATTLE CREEK, Mich.- The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League and 2019 Commissioner's Cup champions, dismantled the Battle Creek Rumble Bees 6-1 at The Rink Battle Creek on Saturday night.

"I'm glad it's over," said head coach Andre Niec, "we are on to focusing our game to Elmira next weekend."

Carolina only dressed 16 skaters after losing Viktor Grebennikov to injury and seeing Everett Thompson suspended for one game.

Petr Panacek opened the scoring 1:53 into the first, notching his third goal of the weekend. Panacek has scored goals in seven straight games for the Thunderbirds and leads the team in the category with 13.

Michael Bunn added his sixth of the season to make it 2-0 at the end of the period.

Jan Salak scored in the second and Jan Krivohlavek notched a breakaway goal off of a feed from Pargac.

New addition Vinny D'Andrea filled a role for Carolina with a short bench, logging three assists in the game.

The Thunderbirds added a pair of goals in the third period when Salak notched his second and Pargac blasted a slapper in from the top of the faceoff circle.

Former Danbury Hat Trick Adam Howey scored for Battle Creek with just 51 seconds to go in the game, breaking Patrick Polivka's shutout.

The Thunderbirds have now won 10 straight and are 14-1-0-0 becoming the first team in the league to eclipse 40 points in the standings with 42.

Battle Creek falls to 0-17-0-0 and are now 0-5 vs. Carolina all-time.

Carolina will host Elmira next weekend for two games in Winston-Salem. Dec. 13 is team Christmas poster giveaway night and Dec. 14 is ugly sweater night and teddy bear toss night. Tickets are still available in limited quantities.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.