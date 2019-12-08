Dashers Sweep Weekend Series over Ice Breakers

The Danville Dashers took down the Mentor Ice Breakers by a score of 5-3 on Saturday night at the David S. Palmer Arena.

Fans at the Dashers annual "Teddy Bear Toss" Night were left waiting well into the game before, as tradition goes, the first goal by the home side came and the massive amount of stuffed animals could be thrown onto the ice.

That was just how the game started out, with the first period ending in a deadlock at 0-0, with both side's goaltenders, Danville's Jesse Gordichuk and Mentor's Jordan Brant, putting up admirable efforts in front of net to keep the two sides even. The majority of the action in the first period came through a combined total of 12 minutes of penalty time between the two sides.

The second period was a far cry from the first, however, with plenty of four-on-four hockey with numerous penalties, resulting in a fun atmosphere with multiple goals scored. It was Mentor that jumped out of the gate first when, just twenty seconds into the games second frame, Declan Conway scored on a Fred Hein hooking minor that was carried over into the period.

Mentor took that lead to two gals about a minute later when Henry Berger scored on a rebound from a Mark Essery shot that bounced off of the pads of Danville's Gordichuk on even strength. The period continued with multiple penalties, before Brad Denney was able to score on the power play on a pass fed through by A.J. Tesoriero and Nick Gullo, sending stuffed animals flying from the crowd onto the ice.

Denney wound up with a big slap shot that went bar down to start the celebrations, and also ignited the Dashers offense into scoring three straight goals to take the lead by the end of the second frame. Tyler Quintos scored just three minutes later on his first of two goals on the night when he beat Brant on an assist from Seth Ensor to tie the game.

Under a minute later the Dashers scored another even-strength goal when Kristers Bormanis fired home on an assist from Fred Hein and Mitch Atkins, with the Dashers' starting offensive line having a massive night at home.

The third period started fast, with both teams having solid scoring opportunities. It was Jesse Gordichuk letting up the tying goal though, when Brody Duncan found himself with space to Gordichuk's stick side and fired home on a slapshot fed by Declan Conway and Vaughn Clouston.

It was all Danville after that, however, as Tyler Quintos scored his second goal, the game-winner, when Nick Gullo fed the puck to Johan Hoglund on the point. "The Swede" as he is known to his teammates fired a slapshot onto the pads of Brant, which bounced back out for Quintos to bury hoe for the Dashers fourth goal of the night.

Mitch Atkins added the insurance goal as Brad Denney and Fred Hein linked up to finish the game off for the Dashers with just over three minutes of play left to go. Getting the third star on the night was Nick Gullo (2A), with the second star going to Brad Denney (1G, 1A) and the first star to the newly acquired Tyler Quintos (2G).

The Dashers finished off the weekend sweep, and moved to 9-7-0 on the season, with 27 points. They sit in second place in the Western Division, 15 points behind the league-leading Carolina Thunderbirds. With the two weekend losses, the Mentor Ice Breakers drift into third place behind the Watertown Wolves (33 points) and Danbury Hat Tricks (29 points) and sit with 27 points.

The Dashers go on the road next weekend to take on the Delaware Thunder for a two-game series, and Mentor moves on to continue their road trip with a series against Battle Creek.

You can catch all games, for free, live on the home-team's YouTube Channel.

