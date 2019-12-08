Ahmed Mahfouz Scores Gordie Howe Hat Trick as Enforcers Roll, 7-4

Elmira came into Saturday night's game against Watertown riding high after a 3-2 victory on Friday night over the first place Wolves and their November Goaltender of the month Jeremy Pominville, but knowing full well the Wolves would not make night two easy on them.

The first period was a back and forth affair as Watertown goals were answered back as Brandon Tucker led off the scoring after a perfect pass from Ahmed Mahfouz tied the game at one just 8:35 into the first period and then another Wolves tally was answered on a Kyle Stevens short handed break at 14:39 of the first to tie the game at two a piece.

The Enforcers got off to a better start in the second period as Sean Reynolds took a feed from Marko Novosel 3:39 into the frame to beat Pominville and give the Enforcers their first lead of the game. Watertown answered back this time on a four minute power play to pull back even, but Elmira got a special teams chance of their own as Hudson Michaelis was tripped up from behind and was given a penalty shot opportunity. As Michaelis came into the zone he deked and put the puck bar down behind Pominville.

Mahfouz was able to cash in on a perfect pass from Tucker at 6:48 of the third period and then would finish off the Gordie Howe hat trick with a fight against Braedyn Asselstine at 11:21. Tucker scored his second goal of the night shortly after on a feed from Brendan Hussey to increase the score to 6-3 in favor of the Enforcers. The Wolves scored 2:30 later to close the gap to 6-4, but Sean Reynolds put home an empty net goal with just 49 seconds to go to give Elmira the 7-4 victory.

Troy Passingham stopped 36 of 40 as he claimed the win.

The Enforcers head to Carolina next week as they look to claim victory over the Thunderbirds for the first time this season. Be sure to join us on youtube.com or Mixlr.com starting at 7:20 pm Friday, December 13th.

